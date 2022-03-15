Advertisement

Aggies host Alcorn State on Tuesday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team kicks off the 2022 National Invitation Tournament as a No. 1 seed against Alcorn State at 8 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Admission is free courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics Department. Season ticket holders will receive complimentary digital tickets to utilize their seats for the game, and fans without season tickets are invited to attend at no charge with the remaining seats being general admission. Additionally, parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding Reed Arena. Lot 102 will continue to be reserved for ADA patrons only.

Scouting the Aggies

The Aggies (23-12) are making their eighth appearance all-time in the NIT and first since 2015. Coming off the SEC Tournament championship appearance, the Maroon & White are led by Quenton Jackson, who is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 48.4% from the field. Jackson is also shooting a team-high 83.1% from the free throw line and averaging 3.4 rebounds per game. Henry Coleman III is second with 11.2 points and is the team’s leading rebounder at 11.2. Tyrece Radford averages 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Scouting Alcorn State

The Braves enter Tuesday’s contest with a 17-16 overall record and won the SWAC regular season championship. Alcorn State is led by Justin Thomas, who averages 10.9 points a contest. Keondre Montgomery adds 9.8 points, and Ladarius Marshall leads the team in rebounds at 5.4 while tallying 8.3 points per game.

Series History

The Aggies and Braves meet on the hardwood for the fourth time with A&M leading the series, 3-0. Texas A&M won the previous meeting, 56-44, on Nov. 30, 2011.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on ESPN2 Network with Tom Hart and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Follow the Aggies

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

Most Read

Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
Emergency crews were on the scene of a pickup truck engulfed in flames Sunday evening on...
Pickup truck destroyed by fire on SH 21 in Bryan
Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM...
Patient in critical condition after incident near Franklin High School
At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...
Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law
Police say around 5:20 p.m. they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 400 block of...
College Station police investigating assault in Northgate area

Latest News

Four Aggies in Top 10; A&M leads after two rounds at Louisiana Classics
Texas A&M to take on Houston Tuesday at 5pm at Olsen Field
Bryan softball tops Shoemaker 9-1
Bryan softball tops Shoemaker 9-1
The Bryan softball team lines up before a home game against Killeen Shoemaker.
Bryan softball tops Shoemaker 9-1