Aggies Set For NCAA Championships

ATLANTA – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at NCAA Championships, hosted by Georgia Tech at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The meet begins Wednesday, March 16 and will run through Saturday, March 19. The Aggies will race in all five relay events, while five swimmers and three divers have qualified in individual events.

Chloe Stepanek will lead the way in the pool, boasting the third-fastest time in the nation in the 200 free after going 1:42.40 at SEC Championships to lower her own school record. Stepanek has also posted qualifying times in the 100 free and 500 free, and will be a key contributor on multiple relays. At SEC Championships, Stepanek brought home bronze in the 200 free and clocked a top-20 time nationally in the 100 free. This will be the sophomore’s second trip to the championship meet after earning All-America honors with top-eight finishes in the 100 free and 200 free a year ago.

Olivia Theall and Bobbi Kennett have seen consistent time drops throughout their second seasons in Aggieland as the pair will make their debuts at NCAA Championships. Theall has qualified in both butterfly events and her personal-best times of 52.22 in the 100 fly and 1:56.66 in the 200 fly rank among the top 10 in program history. Kennett boasts a top-20 time in the country this season and top-five in program history after clocking in at 59.23 in the 100 breast at SEC Championships. She has also posted qualifying times in the 100 free and 200 IM.

Newcomers Aviv Barzelay and Kaitlyn Owens will represent the Maroon & White in the backstroke events. Owens punched her ticket to the postseason meet at A&M’s Last Chance Meet as she went 52.42 to qualify in the 100 back. Barzelay clocked her fastest times of the season in the backstroke events at SEC Championships, going 53.06 in the 100 and 1:53.77 in the 200. Freshman Jordan Buechler will also make her debut at NCAA Championships, competing on relays for the Aggies.

Alyssa Clairmont has qualified to compete in all three diving events after an impressive showing at Zones. A platform specialist, Clairmont finished atop the field on the tower with a score of 611.50 and took eighth on the 3-meter (652.30), adding a top-12 score on the 1-meter to punch her ticket to NCAA Championships. Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes both earned their spots at NCAA Championships on the 1-meter with top-10 scores, while Wilson added a second event with a top-12 finish on the 3-meter.

The complete schedule, along with links to results and to watch live are below. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Complete Schedule

Wednesday, March 16 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Finals – 5 p.m. CT – 200 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay

Thursday, March 17 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Prelims – 9 a.m. CT

Finals – 5 p.m. CT – 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 1-Meter, 200 Free Relay

Friday, March 18 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Prelims – 9 a.m. CT

Finals – 5 p.m. CT – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, March 19 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Prelims – 9 a.m. CT

Finals – 5 p.m. CT – 1,650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay

