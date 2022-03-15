Be Remarkable: Avid fly fisher is using passion & hobby to bring peace to others

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fly fishing can be a sport, a hobby, or simply a way to escape, and here in the Brazos Valley, there are two support groups using the activity as a way to help others.

Reel Recovery is a national organization that reaches out to men coping with cancer by offering free fly fishing lessons and events.

George “Rusty” Dunn became involved with the group more than a decade ago in Louisiana and after moving to Texas he began the local chapter.

“I’ve been an avid fly fisher for 25 years. Using it as a method to attract the men and have them talk about their issues is something that can really help them,” said Dunn. “We’re all about helping people through difficult times.”

With Dunn’s help, Alan King and Steve Weaver also obtained their fly fishing certifications, and together the trio launched a second non-profit called Good Fly.

At Good Fly, fly fishing retreats and activities are offered free of charge to frontline workers and medical professionals.

“Our goal is not to have perfect casters at the end of the day but to give them a day away where they can just relax and forget about some of the things that are going on in their lives,” said King.

Dunn’s wife, Janet, nominated him for this week’s Be Remarkable award.

“He’s an amazing and active 82-year-old who dedicates his time and energy to serving others. Good Fly is now serving our stressed first responders and veterans in our community by holding relaxing fly fishing workshops at Millichamp Reserve in our community,” said Janet Dunn.

There is a Reel Recovery retreat is scheduled for May 13 in Navasota. For more details and how to sign up click here.

“Rusty is just the definition of selfless,” said Weaver. “He’s always thinking about others and is kind of our exemplar of selflessness.”

For this reason, KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present George “Rusty” Dunn with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

