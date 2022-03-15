Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.

Patrol officers quickly responded and observed the suspect vehicle leaving the location. A traffic stop was conducted and officers located a catalytic converter and tools used to remove a catalytic converter in the vehicle.

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with Theft $2,500-$30,000, Organized Criminal Activity, and Unlawful Possession/Use of a Criminal Instrument.

The four arrested subjects were identified as

- Malik Oliver, 25-year-old, of Houston

- Brian Solares, 18-year-old, of Houston

- Tadrien Taylor, 18-year-old, of Houston

- Braydron Williams, 17-year-old, of Houston

