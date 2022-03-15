Caldwell farm supplier dealing with supply chain issues

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Agriculture supply chains have been taking a hit since the pandemic started, and it doesn’t appear to be getting better now that restrictions are being lifted.

Small Farm Innovations in Caldwell has been serving their customers since 2006. Long-time customers like Brad Clark say Small Farm Innovations is always there when you need them.

“I’ve been here since day one,” Clark said. “Since they started, I’ve brought several tractors from them and they are great people, good service.”

Recently, shipping delays and rising costs have impacted the company in a big way. President of Small Farm Innovations, Phil Livengood, says he wishes things would get back to how they used to be, without the constant struggle of supply chain issues.

“Your money and your equipment are in some container, in some ocean somewhere waiting to get off-loaded and to show up at your facility,” Livengood said.

Small Farm Innovation imports machinery from Italy, Japan and Turkey. Livengood says when they first started the company, it would take about a month to get the product in and cost less than $5,000.

“Now it takes several months and the price is 5 times that amount,” said Livengood.

Along with vessel issues from overseas, a trucker shortage is also a huge issue. Livengood said many truckers avoid coming to Texas and prefer staying on either the east or west coast because of soaring gas prices.

“You don’t know when your equipment is going to show up,” Livengood said. “It’s very difficult now a days.”

Right now, Livengood’s motto is dealing with the uncertainty of supply chain issues in the agriculture industry.

“I think tougher times are ahead. I think we have some more cost coming at us that we aren’t prepared for and some more delays,” said Livengood.

