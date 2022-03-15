Calvert mother passes away after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Family members have identified a Robertson County woman who passed away Sunday after suffering from injuries received by a vehicle on FM 1644 near Franklin High School.

The victim has been identified as Oralia Fernandez, 36, of Calvert.

She was injured by a vehicle but details of what specifically happened have not been made available to the public and the incident remains under investigation by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, family members identified Fernandez to KBTX and said she leaves behind a 14-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

“She was like my best friend. She was my confidant,” said Fernandez’s niece, Alyssa Brooks.”She was a very loving and hard-working person who cared deeply about her family. She was into sports, especially softball, and she enjoyed being around all her nieces and nephews.”

Fernandez grew up in Robertson County, attended school in Calvert, and graduated in Hearne.

“We will miss her so much,” said Brooks. “She was my biggest supporter through everything I did. I will miss being able to get up and go anywhere and everywhere with her.”

