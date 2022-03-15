Come to a beekeeping school in Brenham on March 26

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Central Texas Beekeepers Association will hold the 12th Annual (Covid Delayed) Beekeeping School on March 26 at Brenham High School. The event is from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM, but it is advised that people arrive earlier if they have not registered. Michael Kelling with the Central Texas Beekeepers Association joined First News at Four to discuss this exciting event.

The morning sessions will include lessons for beginning, intermediate and advanced beekeepers. The afternoon sessions will have over 65 time slots and more than 45 different topics from which to choose. Lessons will include how to start keeping bees, how to harvest honey and how to raise queens. There will also be a session that allows you to put on a bee suit and gather around a beehive while it is examined by a beekeeper. They will have a barbecue lunch with Blue Bell for dessert, and the day will end with a door prize session.

The event is open to everyone, and Kelling says hopes to get people of all ages interested in beekeeping.

“Until a few years ago, most beekeepers were 80 years old or older and there were very few young folks in beekeeping, so we’re hoping to get a lot of youth involved,” he explained.

For more information and to register, go to: www.tinyurl.com/2022BeeSchool or call 979-277-0411.

