Feeling stressed? You’re not alone! Here’s what can help

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no surprise that Americans are stressed right now. There’s been a lot to worry about lately with inflation, the war in Ukraine, and potential cyberattacks.

To better understand the impact of the past two years on individual stress, the American Psychological Association (APA) partnered with The Harris Poll to conduct a survey. Their findings were alarming, with more adults rating inflation and issues related to the invasion of Ukraine as stressors than any other issue asked about since the Stress in America™ survey began in 2007. Top sources of stress were the rise in prices of everyday items due to inflation (e.g., gas prices, energy bills, grocery costs, etc.) (87%), followed by supply chain issues (81%) and global uncertainty (81%).

Psychologist James Bray (Ph.D.), a Professor of Psychology at the University of Texas-San Antonio* and former APA President, joined First News at Four to discuss the impact stress has on people and how they can lessen it.

While some degree of stress is normal when people are overwhelmed with stress, “it causes both physical and chemical reactions in the body that cause us to be more susceptible to disease,” explained Dr. Bray.

These diseases include anything from COVID to long-term diseases like heart disease and cancer. To be clear, stress doesn’t directly cause these diseases but does lower the immune system making people more susceptible.

To dial back stress, the first thing Dr. Bray recommends is to unplug for a bit.

“If you’re finding yourself getting so stressed by watching TV or the media about all these things, take a break from it and turn it off,” he advised.

Secondly, people should exercise regularly. Aerobic exercise--even just walking around the block--can help lower stress levels and improve the immune system.

Other things that can help are eating healthy and having someone supportive to talk to.

For any parents worried about their kid’s stress or anxiety levels Dr. Bray has a few things to look out for. Pay attention to how they are sleeping. Take a look at their mood. Are they more irritable? Watch to see if they are withdrawn or engaging in destructive behaviors like substance abuse.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

*During the interview on First News at Four Dr. Bray was incorrectly identified as an Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, a role he has retired from. Dr. Bray’s correct job description is in this article.

