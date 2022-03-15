Four Aggies in Top 10; A&M leads after two rounds at Louisiana Classics

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana -- Four members of the No. 21 Texas A&M men’s golf team sit inside the top 10 after two rounds of play at the Louisiana Classics on Monday at Oakbourne Country Club. As a team, the Aggies are 34-under and lead No. 25 LSU by 15 strokes.

The Maroon & White shot a 16-under 272 in the first round and were 18-under in the second, carding a 270.

Sam Bennett tops the field at 12-under after shooting back-to-back rounds of 66. William Paysse is tied for second at 9-under, Walker Lee is tied for fourth at 7-under, and Daniel Rodrigues is tied for seventh at 5-under.

“The guys got going from the start which is huge for momentum, and they carried it throughout the day,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “William Paysse got us going early with some birdies. Getting some momentum was really good, and the guys fed on to it. They played hard for each other. We played high quality golf. We talked about having five guys in position as often as we could, and that was the goal today. They got in position and shot good scores. We try to win each day and each round, and you don’t often get a lead like this when you are playing college golf, but we have to continue the things we did well to get to that point. We need to get as many guys as we can in position, take advantage of those shots and get out there and shoot some scores. We won’t take anything for granted, get a good night’s rest and get out there in the morning and try to chase this one down.”

In the first round of the day, Bennett was even-par after the first eight holes before carding six birdies over the next eight. The Madisonville, Texas, native began the second round with a birdie on No. 3 before making the turn at 4-under. On the back nine, he eagled No. 11 and birdied No. 14 before a bogey on 18.

Paysse opened the tournament with an 8-under 64 and was bogey-free for the round. The Belton, Texas, native carded birdies on Nos. 7 and 9, prior to birdies on holes 10, 12 and 13. Following a birdie on No. 16, he closed down the round with birdies on Nos. 1 and 2.

After opening the tournament with a double bogey, Lee moved to even-par with birdies on holes 7 and 10. He moved to 2-under following birdies on Nos. 14 and 16. After a bogey on No. 18, he carded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2 and 3. In round two, the Houston native tallied a 4-under 68.

Rodrigues was 2-over after the first round and shot a 7-under 64 in round two. The sophomore was 4-under on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 4, 6, 7 and 8 and continued his run of birdies on the back nine with four in the first five holes.

Phichaksn Maichon is tied for 35th at 1-over, and Evan Myers, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 58th at 5-over.

The Aggies return to the course Tuesday at 9 a.m. and are paired with LSU and North Texas. Tuesday’s round will be live streamed on ESPN+ and can be seen here.

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.