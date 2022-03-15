Advertisement

The Local kicks off spring season

The Local will take place every Tuesday of the spring through May 24.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local at Lake Walk kicks off its spring season Tuesday showcasing several different kinds of businesses and artisans from across the Brazos Valley.

Originally, the market was supposed to launch on March 8, but had to cancel due to weather.

“We are really excited for our spring season,” said Alysha Noorani, The Local Market Manager. “I’ve really missed our customers and our vendors.”

The Local will take place every Tuesday this spring from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. through May 24.

Noorani says The Local is a great place to come and wind down after work.

“The great thing about our vendors is there are so many different ones that we have out here, so you can get anything from honey to spices to flowers, so a lot of variety out here,” said Noorani. “It’s a great family night out. It’s a great date night, girls night, just come grab some dinner and do some light shopping.”

This season there will be over 30 artisans, producers, & crafters each week, according to Noorani.

To see a full list of vendors, click here.

The Local is free for people to attend and is held directly across the street from The Stella Hotel.

The Local kicks off its spring season Tuesday! Tune into #FirstNewsatFour for the details!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

