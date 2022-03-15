The Local kicks off spring season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local at Lake Walk kicks off its spring season Tuesday showcasing several different kinds of businesses and artisans from across the Brazos Valley.

Originally, the market was supposed to launch on March 8, but had to cancel due to weather.

“We are really excited for our spring season,” said Alysha Noorani, The Local Market Manager. “I’ve really missed our customers and our vendors.”

The Local will take place every Tuesday this spring from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. through May 24.

Noorani says The Local is a great place to come and wind down after work.

“The great thing about our vendors is there are so many different ones that we have out here, so you can get anything from honey to spices to flowers, so a lot of variety out here,” said Noorani. “It’s a great family night out. It’s a great date night, girls night, just come grab some dinner and do some light shopping.”

This season there will be over 30 artisans, producers, & crafters each week, according to Noorani.

The Local is free for people to attend and is held directly across the street from The Stella Hotel.

