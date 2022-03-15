Madisonville Animal Shelter in need of donations

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Animal shelters often rely on donations to help them operate and there’s a desperate need in Madisonville, according to the city’s Animal Control Officer.

”In general we have bags of dog food and and bags of cat food just stacked up, but it’s pretty dang empty,” said Ellie Burton, Madisonville Animal Control Officer.

The shelter is running low on supplies like adult dog and cat food and cat litter.

The staff is also seeing an increase in puppy litters at the shelter and will also take Puppy Chow.

The shelter says on average their kennels stay pretty full.

”We budget for a lot of things and a lot of it gets eaten up by vetting all of the animals because we make sure that everyone has all of their vaccinations and gets spayed and neutered before they leave. A lot of them come in injured and we have to pay a lot more for those injured animals so it really is helpful when the community comes forward for things like dog food and cat food. Generally we don’t have to ask, but we’ve had to make a lot of pleas here recently,” said Burton.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off items at the Madisonville Police Department or have them shipped there. They are located at 308 W. Cottonwood St. Madisonville, TX 77864.

Anyone interested in adoption can also visit the website to fill out an application.

