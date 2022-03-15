Multiple arrests in Bryan/College Station car theft cases, two teens remain in custody

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple teenagers have been arrested and charged with organized criminal activity after police found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Investigators say a laptop, cash, Air Pods and wallets were found in the possession of two 17-year-olds, Ryan Allen and Labrawn Gooden, as well as one minor. According to court documents, the three were seen on video breaking into cars at apartment and park parking lots. These items were reported to police and have now been seized.

These burglaries are connected to Bryan and College Station. Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wilcox said it’s important to watch your vehicle no matter where it is parked.

“With theft and burglaries in particular, these are crimes of opportunity. So anything we can do to limit the opportunity for the thief to get access to our vehicles or any valuables in our vehicles, that’s going to be our best defense when it comes to those types of crimes,” Wilcox said. “It really doesn’t matter if you live out in a rural area or urban area, apartment complex, high income, low income. It can happen anywhere, so we want to remind anyone we can, go ahead and lock your vehicles.”

Jennifer Lherault is a mother who takes her children to the park whenever possible. This is a fun trip for the kids to be able to do, and she wants to make sure it doesn’t take a bad turn.

“It’s a concern. As a mom I couldn’t want to take my kids to the park and then come back to a smashed vehicle,” she said. “I would definitely not go as far away from my vehicle as I would normally. We normally walk the trails. I guess I won’t be doing that anymore just so I could stay where I see my car.”

She said she always keeps an eye out and will do her best to continue doing so. She said hearing the young ages of those involved in the case made her sad and hopes this string of theft is over.

“Keep an open eye on who’s around and maybe if people are lingering around cars that’s something to look for or watch where you park or park closer. You don’t want to not take your kids to have fun but at the same time just be a little more careful,” she said. “It’s sad to hear that young kids, so young, would be doing those kinds of activities so it just, it’s sad to hear. My hopes would be that they learn their lesson and that those kinds of things wouldn’t happen again.”

Wilcox said it’s important to report any crime or theft you notice. He also encourages neighbors to keep an eye out and hopefully they can catch a crime, before it happens.

“Remember to lock your car. Take the stuff that is valuable out of your car. Keep it in a well-lit area. You know, you live in your neighborhood. You know better than anyone else what looks out of the ordinary, what looks suspicious and if you see anything like that even if it may be something small go ahead and call us. I can’t tell you how many times that leads to us going out there and stopping some criminal activity,” he said.

