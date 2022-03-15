New details on North Zulch area church damaged in weekend fire

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - There are new details about a fire that happened on Sunday in Madison County.

Sunday afternoon we told you about a controlled burn that got out of control on FM 1372 near North Zulch. The interior and exterior of Grace Baptist Church was damaged in that fire.

Tuesday, North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed that the church was in a time of transition and a congregation was not actively worshipping there.

North Zulch Fire Chief Tony Clay said around 15 firefighters from Madisonville and North Zulch responded to that weekend fire. He said high winds were also a factor.

News 3′s Clay Falls stopped by the church Tuesday and nobody was around. The phone number listed for the church was disconnected.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.