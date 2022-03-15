Police reports cite recent uptick in gang activity in Northgate area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Documents obtained by KBTX show College Station police have expressed concerns about gang activity in the Northgate area.

The department also identified an uptick in gang activity during a presentation of major crimes and crime statistics to city council in January. As a result, patrols have increased to keep the area safe.

Some business owners on Northgate say they’ve noticed that increased police presence around the district. They believe it’s at least in part to crack down on increased gang activity in the area.

“We understand that this is a high traffic area, and it takes multiple varieties of police, whether by bicycle, car, or on foot, to do the best they can,” Rough Draught Co-owner Kyle Meredith said. “We have seen their presence, and we thank them for all their help that they give with any problems that we have down here.”

Two probable cause statements released by CSPD as recently as Sunday point to that very issue.

One reads, “The Northgate District has had an uptick in criminal street gang activity, especially in the 100 block of College Main. There have been recent reports of planned shootings in the district.”

The other says, “In recent months, officers have encountered gang members loitering in the 100 block, eyeballing other suspected gang members and theses actions can often lead to verbal and physical altercations.”

Business owners say they haven’t seen signs of anyone feeling unsafe, but are working with police to address crime before it becomes a concern.

“We have a real extensive training that we do for our staff on things to look for with intoxicated people, points to look at,” Meredith said. “We can kind of police ourselves, so that the police can worry about other issues on Northgate and not have to worry about us as much.”

In January’s presentation to council, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said gang activity has increased in the community.

“We’ve seen it increase in our Northgate entertainment district, so it’s something that we’re working to address,” Couch said. “If you take gang activity increases and additional firearms on our street in the hands of young people, that’s a recipe for problems, and I think that’s going to probably be the leading cause of most of these increases that we see in significant incidents.”

In that same presentation, Couch said that overall, crime statistics aren’t growing out of control, but city does need to reduce gang activity and the number of weapons on the street.

