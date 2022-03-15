Advertisement

SEC To Utilize TrackMan Technology For 2022 Baseball Season

SEC Baseball
SEC Baseball(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (March 15, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference will utilize TrackMan technology for conference baseball games during the 2022 season to monitor and evaluate ball-strike performance of SEC umpires.

TrackMan uses patented Optically Enhanced Radar Tracking (OERT) to deliver data from tracking systems installed in baseball stadiums. The TrackMan V3 stadium system is used by 12 SEC schools and more than 120 colleges around the country.

The SEC will use data delivered by TrackMan to monitor each pitch of every game for accuracy by SEC umpires and will use the resulting information to train, evaluate and improve performance.

“The SEC has been a leader in using technology for evaluating and improving officiating in all sports, including the use of centralized or collaborative replay in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and now softball,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.  “This is another innovative step to improving the accuracy and performance of SEC officiating.”

TrackMan is used by all 30 Major League Baseball teams, top amateur organizations, prominent collegiate summer leagues and is embedded in more than 500 stadiums around the world.

“TrackMan has been tracking SEC games for nearly 10 years and we are very proud to expand our relationship with the leading conference in college baseball to provide accurate data in the training, education and evaluation of SEC umpires’ performance,” said James Snikeris, NCAA account manager for TrackMan.

The technology will be used for all conference baseball games and the SEC Baseball Tournament.

