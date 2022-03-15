Texas A&M to take on Houston Tuesday at 5pm at Olsen Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies host the Houston Cougars in a Tuesday early evening affair on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 5:02 p.m.

ABOUT THE AGGIESFreshman pitcher Khristian Curtis looks to keep his ledger unblemished. The right-hander is 2-0 on the season with a 0.68 ERA.

Aggie starting pitchers have been stellar early in the season. The rotation owns a 6-2 record with a 2.22 ERA and .220 opponent batting average. They also boast a 0.97 WHIP and 6.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

As a whole, the A&M staff ranks seventh in the nation and leads the SEC in fewest walks issued per nine innings with a 2.40 clip, issuing just 35 base on balls in 131.0 innings. The Maroon & White also rank first in the SEC and 10th in the nation with a 3.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 137 strikeouts. Texas A&M’s WHIP ranks 21st in the nation at 1.14. Weekend starters Nathan Dettmer, Micah Dallas and Ryan Prager combined on 67 strikeouts and seven walks in their first four times through the rotation, totaling 63.2 innings.

Texas A&M pitchers have been stingy with runners on base, holding opponents to a .235 batting average (54-for-230) with ducks on the pond. The clip includes .161 (14-for-87) with runners on base and two outs, .175 (10-for-57) with runners in scoring position and two outs. Starting pitchers Dettmer, Dallas, Prager and Curtis have limited opponents to just 22-for-116 (.190) at the plate with runners on base.

The Aggies possess one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 22nd among active NCAA Division I players with 701 at-bats. Rock ranks eighth among active players in runs (155), 10th in doubles (48), 13th in hits (220), 20th in total bases (331), 224th in games played (189) and walks (94) and 38th in RBI (117).PITCHING MATCHUP• TUESDAY: #30 Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 0.68) vs. #20 Kyle LaCalameto (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 4.38)

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTSHouston is off to a 10-6 on the season. After starting the season with losses against Cal, San Diego State and TCU at a Scottsdale, Arizona, tournament, the Cougars won 9 of their next 10. Most recently, Houston lost two of three in a weekend series at Louisiana.

A pair of hitters sporting a batting average over.350 power the Cougars’ offense. Anthony Tulimero is hitting .391 with 11 runs, three doubles, nine RBI and three stolen bases. Brandon Uhse is batting .358 with 19 runs, nine doubles, two home runs, 17 RBI and four stolen bases. The pitching staff has a 5.44 ERA with a .266 opponent batting average and 131 strikeouts in 140.2 innings.

SERIES NOTESTexas A&M and Houston have met 173 times with the Aggies holding the all-time series lead 115-57-1. The Aggies first met the Cougars on the diamond in 1946 with the Maroon & White taking a 9-6 win. The programs have met every year since 1949, with the exception of 1962, 2012, 2018 and 2020. Last season, the Aggies topped the Cougars 9-4 in Houston, keyed by Kalae Harrison’s second-inning grand slam and Austin Bost’s two-run dinger in the fourth.PROMOTIONSTuesday Teacher Appreciation Night – Teachers and school administrators showing a valid school I.D. may purchase discounted general admission tickets at the group rate ($5)Sausage Vouchers – FREE sausage vouchers for the first 100 fans at the marketing tableTiff’s Treats Tuesdays – FREE Tiff’s Treat chocolate chip cookies for the first 250 fans FOLLOW ALONGTexas A&M games are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all games.Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/BaseballTickets. To learn more about Texas A&M baseball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

