Treat of the Day: Iola ISD art students enter their work in competition

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Good luck to the Iola ISD students who entered their art in the George Bush Library Art competition this spring.

The theme is “Your Favorite Place to Be.” The students are Teagan Savage, Kiera McPeek, Kamryn Michael, Charlotte Zimmerman, Blake Blanchard, and Sierra Waneck.

Check out their fantastic work below.

Below are pieces that some of the Art students are entering in the George Bush Library Art competition this spring. The... Posted by Iola ISD on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.