Treat of the Day: Iola ISD art students enter their work in competition
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Good luck to the Iola ISD students who entered their art in the George Bush Library Art competition this spring.
The theme is “Your Favorite Place to Be.” The students are Teagan Savage, Kiera McPeek, Kamryn Michael, Charlotte Zimmerman, Blake Blanchard, and Sierra Waneck.
Check out their fantastic work below.
