YOUR PHOTOS: Strong storms bring hail to parts of the Brazos Valley Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front approached the Brazos Valley Monday evening, strong storms associated along and ahead of the boundary brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the area.

Hail associated with the cell that moved through Lyons in Burleson County.



📸 Jack Lyle@KBTXShel @KBTXMax @KBTXWeather pic.twitter.com/RjbS7u7TbX — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) March 15, 2022

Lots of hail reports along Hwy 79 tonight in Robertson County. Enough to collect a pile of what looks like pea & slightly larger hail in Franklin @NWSFortWorth https://t.co/A9J4HKkLPD — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 15, 2022

As of 9 pm Monday night, strong storms are still pushing through our eastern counties, but the large hail threat has started to come down. Still, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and small hail will be possible as those storms track to the southeast and the cold front comes through. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in place for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 2 am.

