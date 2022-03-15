Advertisement

YOUR PHOTOS: Strong storms bring hail to parts of the Brazos Valley Monday

Hail was reported across parts of the Brazos Valley as storms rolled through the area Monday...
Hail was reported across parts of the Brazos Valley as storms rolled through the area Monday evening (Angie Austin).(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front approached the Brazos Valley Monday evening, strong storms associated along and ahead of the boundary brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the area.

As of 9 pm Monday night, strong storms are still pushing through our eastern counties, but the large hail threat has started to come down. Still, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and small hail will be possible as those storms track to the southeast and the cold front comes through. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in place for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 2 am.

Have a photo of your own to submit? Drop it below!

