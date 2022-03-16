44 Farms Named as Presenting Sponsor of Track & Field Team Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Ventures, along with the Texas A&M track & field program, has announced 44 Farms as the presenting sponsor for the 44 Farms Team Invitational on April 8-9 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

“There are few words in all of sports more exciting than ‘runners, take your mark!’ The 2022 outdoor track season is here, and we are honored to be a part of Texas A&M’s storied program as the starting gun goes off,” said Bob McClaren, President and CEO of 44 Farms. “The Texas A&M track and field program has a legacy of developing winners both on the track, and beyond as leaders in our communities, great state of Texas and nation. Here at 44 Farms, we believe in teamwork, and couldn’t be more proud to be supporters of this great team of men and women. We are grateful for Ross Bjork, Director of Athletics at Texas A&M, Pat Henry, Texas A&M Track & Field coach, and Clay Harris, General Manager of Texas A&M Ventures, for their teamwork and working with us in our support of Texas A&M Athletics. We believe that together we can do great things.”

“We are excited to have 44 Farms as the title sponsor for our Team Invitational in April,” Henry said. “We thank 44 Farms for their commitment and support for track & field. It will be an event that fans will want to circle on their calendar to get out and watch a great track meet.”

The Texas A&M Track & Field program and 44 Farms share the same values of hard work and teamwork to become nationally recognized in their respective fields. Success on the track is no accident. It’s not the result of being lucky, it’s the result of putting in the work, day-in and day-out, both mentally and physically. No matter if it’s an individual event or a relay, achieving goals on the track requires a dedicated and highly informed team coming together with a shared goal. Likewise, achieving goals on the ranch at 44 Farms is not the result of luck, it’s the result of a dedicated team coming together with a shared goal.

44 Farms Team Invitational Information

- The two-day meet features regional teams including Baylor, Houston, Houston Baptist, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Sam Houston State and SMU.

- All venues at Texas A&M will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.

- The clear bag policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional information can be found at 12thman.com/beclear.

- April 8-10 is Family Weekend at Texas A&M University and parking will be at a premium on campus. Please visit transport.tamu.edu for more details.

- Single meet tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets, as well as the E.B. Cushing Ticket office the day of the meet.

- E.B. Cushing Stadium is one of the premier collegiate outdoor track & field facilities. The $39.8 million, 90,500-square foot facility opened in 2019 and has an initial seating capacity of 2,200 with ample room to expand for large meets or championships. E.B. Cushing stadium has already been the host of multiple championships, including the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championships as well as the 2021 NCAA West Regionals.

About 44 FarmsLocated 60 miles from College Station in Cameron, Texas, 44 Farms is one of the largest registered Angus cattle operations in the United States developing premium Angus bulls and females for commercial cattle producers across the globe. From that core business, two branded premium Angus beef programs have been developed: (a) 44 Farms Steaks supplying fine restaurants and other foodservice operations with all-natural Angus beef that have never had hormones added or antibiotics administered; and (b) the new McClaren Farms brand which is an all-natural Angus beef program with no hormones ever added and can now been found in nearly 500 Walmart stores across five southeastern states (Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi). Additional information about 44 Farms can be found by visiting 44farms.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram @44FARMS. About Texas A&M VenturesTexas A&M Ventures is the official multimedia rights partner for all things Texas A&M University. Texas A&M Ventures is the College Station-based LEARFIELD team strategically focused to work with Texas A&M Athletics to develop new ways to work with business partners. Among the numerous opportunities available for engaging with fans, alumni and the Texas A&M campus community include television, radio, hospitality, fan zone, signage, titleship, promotions, print, 12th Man TV, and exposure on www.12thman.com.

