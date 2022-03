BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bills have made a massive splash in the free agency pool.

According to multiple reports, the Bills and pass rusher Von Miller have agreed to a massive six-year deal. It’s worth up to $120 million per year:

Through the first four year, the deal averages $17.5M per year. But most importantly, Von Miler to the #Bills. https://t.co/L1O6uFwgjc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

