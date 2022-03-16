Aggies Drop Midweek Game Against Houston

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies lost Tuesday evening’s game against the Houston Cougars, 8-2, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies lead 2-1 after seven inning, but were doomed by a pair of late rallies by the Cougars. Houston scored five runs in the eighth inning and two in the ninth.

Khristian Curtis was left with no decision despite a strong starting performance on the mound. He allowed just one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two in 5.0 innings.

Austin Bost and Dylan Rock logged multiple hits for the Aggies. Bost batted 2-for-5 with a triple and one run. Rock hit 2-for-3 with one HBP, one stolen base and one RBI.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Dylan Rock – 2-for-3, 1 HBP, 1 SB, 1 RBI

Khristian Curtis – 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Austin Bost – 2-for-5, 1 3B, 1 R

GAME SUMMARY

B4 | Troy Claunch drew a four-pitch walk to start the frame and stole second base. With one out, Dylan Rock punched a single to right field to plate Claunch. A&M 1, UH 0

T6 | Brandon Uhse threaded a leadoff double down the leftfield line to drive Aggie starter Khristian Curtis from the mound. With Brad Rudis pitching in relief, Uhse moved to third on a deep fly ball by Zach Arnold and scored on groundout to second base by Alex Lopez. A&1, UH 1

B7 | Bost started the inning with a triple of the glove of a sprinting rightfielder and Moss knocked him in with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. A&M 2, UH 1

T8 | Brandon Uhse reached on an error by the third baseman to start the inning. Arnold followed with a single to rightfield to put runners on the corners. Lopez singled past the third baseman to drive in Uhse. With one out, a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position and Hernandez drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs, an infield single by Samuel Benjamin knocked in the go-ahead run and Ian McMillan pushed three more runs across with a base-clearing triple. UH 6, A&M 2

T9 | With one out, Arnold doubled to right field and Lopez singled to short to put runners on the corners. Anthony Tulimero singled to leftfield to drive in Arnold and Lopez scored on a single through the left side by Ryan Hernandez. UH 8, A&M 2

UP NEXT

The Aggies open SEC play with a three-game series at LSU starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.