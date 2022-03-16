Advertisement

Aggies and Ducks Set for 11 a.m. Tip on Saturday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball continues its run in the National Invitation Tournament as it hosts the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Fans are able to attend all remaining NIT games at Reed Arena free of charge.

Season ticket holders will receive complimentary digital tickets to utilize their seats for the game. Fans without season tickets may sit in the following general admission sections: 111-115, 126-130, 201-202, 208-209, 210-216, 217-218, 224-225.

Season ticket holders will be given priority and fans may be asked to move if they are in a season ticket holder’s seat.

Additionally, parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding Reed Arena. Lot 102 will continue to be reserved for ADA patrons only.

For the most up-to-date gameday information, visit here.

