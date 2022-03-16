Advertisement

Aggies moving on to face Oregon in NIT

By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team put the disappointment of not making the NCAA Tournament behind them and beat Alcorn State 74-62 Tuesday night at Reed Arena in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Playing in their fifth game in six days the Aggies got off to a slow start but were able to come back and tie the game at 27 at the half. Texas A&M played better in the second half and led by as many as 19 points. “I did not think we played great in the first half. I thought they were really good on the glass,” said Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams. “I thought we were just there and we were better in the second half but we were for sure not at any point hitting on all cylinders.”

The Aggies may not have made the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament but they are still playing games and they are doing it at home in front of the 12th Man. “There’s a lot of basketball players that wish they had another chance, another game that unfortunately don’t so we can’t take it for granted,” Aggie guard Quenton Jackson said. “We gave away the first half so there is no more lackadaisical from the Aggies.”

Texas A&M will face Oregon in the second round of the NIT. The Aggies and Ducks will tip-off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Reed Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN.

