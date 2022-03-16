Aggies win NIT Opener over Alcorn State

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M used a 10-0 second half run to grab some separation against Alcorn State and win its NIT opener Tuesday night at Reed Arena 74-62.

Tyrece Raford led Texas A&M with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra each scored 12 points. Quenton Jackson finished with 10 points. Dominic Brewton led Alcorn State with 20 points.

The Aggies shot 42% from the floor for the game. Alcorn State outrebounded Texas A&M 38-35.

The Aggies advance to the second round of the NIT this weekend and will face Oregon. The Ducks knocked off the Utah State Aggies on their home floor 83-72.

