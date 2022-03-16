A&M Consolidated baseball picks up 3-1 road win against Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tigers defeated the Brenham Cubs 3-1 in a key District 19-5A varsity baseball matchup at Fireman’s Park in Brenham.
Consol took a 3-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning with a 3-run home run by Christian Letendre.
That was the only scoring the Tigers would need as Kyle Collins and Hunter Bond combined to limit the Cubs to a single run on six hits.
Consol again played error-free baseball behind Collins and Bond, and the Tigers improved their season record to 7-3-2 (2-1 in district play).
Nathan Hodge went 3-for-3 at the plate, and Brodie Daniel, Carson Kerbel and Kai Hood added base hits for Consol.
The Tigers host Brenham on Thursday afternoon at 1 PM at Tiger Field.
A&M Consol — 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3R 7H 0E
Brenham — 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1R 6H 0E
Consol - Collins (5.0), Bond (2.0) and Sodolak (C) Brenham - Jezierske (7.0)
W- Collins
S - Bond
L - Jezierske
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.