A&M Consolidated baseball picks up 3-1 road win against Brenham

(KBTX)
By Randy Bond / A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Softball
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tigers defeated the Brenham Cubs 3-1 in a key District 19-5A varsity baseball matchup at Fireman’s Park in Brenham.

Consol took a 3-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning with a 3-run home run by Christian Letendre.

That was the only scoring the Tigers would need as Kyle Collins and Hunter Bond combined to limit the Cubs to a single run on six hits.

Consol again played error-free baseball behind Collins and Bond, and the Tigers improved their season record to 7-3-2 (2-1 in district play).

Nathan Hodge went 3-for-3 at the plate, and Brodie Daniel, Carson Kerbel and Kai Hood added base hits for Consol.

The Tigers host Brenham on Thursday afternoon at 1 PM at Tiger Field.

A&M Consol — 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3R 7H 0E

Brenham — 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1R 6H 0E

Consol - Collins (5.0), Bond (2.0) and Sodolak (C) Brenham - Jezierske (7.0)

W- Collins

S - Bond

L - Jezierske

