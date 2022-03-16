A&M men’s tennis splits Tuesday home matches against Prairie View and # 2 Ohio State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept Prairie View A&M, 7-0, before falling to No. 2 Ohio State, 5-2, Tuesday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies moved to 14-7 on the season while the Panthers fell to 2-17 while the Buckeyes improved to 15-1 this spring.

Slightly after noon, A&M posted doubles wins on all three doubles courts to stake themselves to a 1-0 advantage against Prairie View. In singles action, Austin Abbrat, Kenner Taylor and Anish Sriniketh posted identical 6-1, 6-0 wins on courts four, five and six respectively. Pierce Rollins, Mathis Bondaz and Rahul Dhokia rounded out the sweep for the Aggies.

In the nightcap, a tightly contested doubles point fell to the Buckeyes with wins on courts one and two. No. 1 Matej Vocel and Robert Cash tripped up the Aggie duo of Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor on the top court, 6-3, before Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy clinched the point by way of a 6-4 win against Stefan Storch and Matthis Ross.

In singles action, the two teams split first sets evenly at three-apiece as the Aggies converted two of their three first sets into straight set victories. A&M’s Luke Casper defeated OSU’s Andrew Lutschaunig 6-3, 6-2 on court six to even the team score at one-all. No.5 Vocel pushed the Buckeyes ahead, 2-1, with a 6-2, 6-4 win against No. 98 Raphael Perot on court two.

Guido Marson knotted the score at 2-2 by way of a 6-2, 6-3 victory over OSU’s Jake Van Emburgh on court three. OSU rattled off the final three points to make the final score 5-2 after wins by No. 26 James Trotter, No. 8 Kingsley and No. 11 Tracy.

UP NEXT The Aggies hit the road for the first time since Feb. 25, traveling to Lexington for a Sunday showdown with No. 12 Kentucky at noon (CT). at the Boone Tennis Complex.

“Ohio State is a really good and very experienced team. We knew that going in and I thought the doubles was a crucial point. We had opportunities, but they played a little bit more aggressively. They played a little bit more solid in the important moments. That doubles point really made the difference, win that and the match is really close because we won a couple singles pretty comfortably. This match is one of those things that we will have to learn from, but I think we are on the right track. I think we are playing played pretty well. Sometimes you have to play some teams like these to realize we are right there with teams at this level. We can play with these teams and I think that happened a little bit tonight.”

“Guido has been playing pretty well and he deserved the chance to play that match. He returned serve well because Jake [Van Emburgh] has a big serve and he took care of his serve pretty well tonight as well. I expected him to step up and play well, and he did. Luke just continues to be a gamer. He is one of our rookies that does not have any fear on the court. He goes for his shots and he played a really solid match tonight. He played to his strengths against his opponent and was able to come out with a pretty significant win.”

“We were pretty tough on them, especially down low. Our team played solid and we need to continue giving these guys the opportunity to go out there and compete. We need to continue to see them on court, last week Stefan [Storch] was in one of the matches and I saw him playing a certain way and was one of the reasons why he played tonight. Those opportunities are there for them and if they seize the opportunity to go play and that’s what those matches are all about.”

Tennis Match Results

Prairie View A&M vs Texas A&M

3/15/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 7, Prairie View A&M 0

Singles competition

1. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Jorge Juarez Caballe (PVAMU) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6)

2. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Juan Malham Viada (PVAMU) 6-3, 6-2

3. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Diego Hatem (PVAMU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Joseph Gonzales (PVAMU) 6-1, 6-0

5. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Adrien Blackwell (PVAMU) 6-1, 6-0

6. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Jaydn Boone (PVAMU) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Jorge Juarez Caballe/Diego Hatem (PVAMU) 6-2

2. Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Joseph Gonzales/Jaydn Boone (PVAMU) 6-3

3. Mathis Bondaz/Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Juan Malham Viada/Adrien Blackwell (PVAMU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Prairie View A&M 2-17

Texas A&M 14-6

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (6,5,4,3,2,1)

Tennis Match Results

Ohio State vs Texas A&M

3/15/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#2 Ohio State 5, Texas A&M 2

Singles competition

1. #8 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

2. #5 Matej Vocel (OSU) def. #98 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

3. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Jake Van Emburgh (OSU) 6-2, 6-3

4. #11 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7)

5. #26 James Trotter (OSU) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Andrew Lutschaunig (OSU) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #1 Matej Vocel/Robert Cash (OSU) def. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 6-3

2. Cannon Kingsley/JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-4

3. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Andrew Lutschaunig/James Trotter (OSU) 5-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

Ohio State 15-1; National ranking #2

Texas A&M 14-7

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,2,3,5,1,4)

