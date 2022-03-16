Advertisement

An inside look at new Legends Event Center at Bryan’s Midtown Park

By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Travis Bryan Midtown Park continues to take shape with big changes under way.

Tuesday we had our first look inside the new Legends Event Center. It will be a new recreational area with room for basketball, volleyball, and other sports.

There will also be areas for eating, multipurpose rooms and covered turf area.

”Our contractor SpawGlass is doing a terrific job for us. We expect to be fairly well done with construction hopefully open towards the end of the year. As you just saw there’s a lot of work there’s about 90 to 100 folks here working today so there’s several trades that are here. They’re working on the roof. They’re working on you know putting in all sorts of materials,” said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

A new boulevard and bridge into that section of the park will open later this year, too.

The city has committed more than $80 million to the Midtown Park project in the initial investment.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oralia Fernandez passed away Sunday after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin High...
Calvert mother passes away after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Brazos Valley Monday evening.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired for some, continues until 2am for others
Grimes County theft investigation
Reward offered after thieves steal over $100,000 in vehicles and construction equipment
At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...
Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law
Hail was reported across parts of the Brazos Valley as storms rolled through the area Monday...
YOUR PHOTOS: Strong storms bring hail to parts of the Brazos Valley Monday

Latest News

Former gang member describes changing landscape of gang activity
Former gang member describes changing landscape of gang activity
Caldwell farm supplier dealing with supply chain issues
Caldwell farm supplier dealing with supply chain issues
College Station woman’s truck stolen while attending Houston Rodeo
College Station woman’s truck stolen while attending Houston Rodeo
A construction crew doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy was working near Legacy Lane and...
Construction crew hits natural gas line in College Station