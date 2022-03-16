An inside look at new Legends Event Center at Bryan’s Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Travis Bryan Midtown Park continues to take shape with big changes under way.

Tuesday we had our first look inside the new Legends Event Center. It will be a new recreational area with room for basketball, volleyball, and other sports.

There will also be areas for eating, multipurpose rooms and covered turf area.

”Our contractor SpawGlass is doing a terrific job for us. We expect to be fairly well done with construction hopefully open towards the end of the year. As you just saw there’s a lot of work there’s about 90 to 100 folks here working today so there’s several trades that are here. They’re working on the roof. They’re working on you know putting in all sorts of materials,” said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

A new boulevard and bridge into that section of the park will open later this year, too.

The city has committed more than $80 million to the Midtown Park project in the initial investment.

