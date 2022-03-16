Bryan city golf course bridges to be upgraded; design concept based on Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The concept images for new, upgraded bridges at the City Course at Phillips Event Center in Bryan have been released.

The design of the two bridges will be based on the current bridges at Travis Bryan Midtown Park:

Two City Course bridges to be replaced, designed after Midtown Park structures (City of Bryan)

The Bryan City Council approved the full plan for repairs, renovations and upgrades at the Phillips Event Center and City Course worth just over $5 million.

Two current bridges show wear, damage, and do not include railings:

Two City Course bridges to be replaced, designed after Midtown Park structures (City of Bryan)

This will include repairs from last winter’s storm damage that caused flooding, a new HVAC system and improvements to the interior design. This plan’s estimated cost is $5,253,719, most of which insurance will cover, according to city leaders. The city will be contributing $1,137,065 for the project.

Bridge installation is expected to begin April 27 with completion by mid-May.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.