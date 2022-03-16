Bryan mom working to share heartbreaking repercussions of driving under the influence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is featured in a statewide TxDOT campaign working to educate people on the repercussions of driving under influence.

Pam Todaro lost her son Dillon Davis, 25, in 2014 when he crashed his vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.16.

“He was going too fast. He didn’t have a seatbelt on. And he was driving impaired. So, it was a perfect storm waiting to unfold,” Todaro said.

Dillon had a wife and two kids at the time of his death. Todaro said all of them will never get over the loss and what could have been.

“What’s heart wrenching is that knowing that one choice took his life, and it was preventable. He didn’t have to die that way,” she said. “He obviously was thinking he was okay. But he wasn’t. And that was the problem. You don’t get to do over, you don’t get a second chance. And so unfortunately, that choice cost him his life and it’s just been so difficult because he had his whole life ahead of him and it was taken away in an instant.”

Bob Colwell with TxDOT Bryan District, said they’re targeting young drivers in their new campaign that features Todaro, called “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” This campaign will run through March hoping to reach students, since the leading cause of death for 15-to-25-year-old’s is car crashes.

“We’re hoping that these real-life stories that we’re sharing with this drive sober no regret campaign show students those deadly consequences can and do happen every year during spring break. Safety is our top priority at TxDOT and it always will be. These crashes are 100% preventable,” Colwell said.

Todaro’s life changed the day she lost her son. She now works with the Brazos Valley Injury Coalition educating young drivers about the hurt she continues to feel as a mother who lost a child.

One memory helps her get through the continued pain. She spoke with Dillon hours before his death about a trip he was going to take with his family the following day. She told Dillon she loved him before hanging up.

“Those words do bring some peace to me knowing that those were my last words to him. But it never takes away the heartache or the pain or the loss that you still feel years later. And I don’t know that that pain is ever going to go away,” she said.

The class Todaro teaches with BVIC is open for anyone to register. She can be contacted by email, pamela.todaro@ag.tamu.edu.

