Bryan police investigating crash on Truman Street

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the driver of a car on Monday afternoon failed to control speed on Truman Street, lost control and left the roadway, and struck an Escalade that was parked in the driveway of a home.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, said police.

Several residents have expressed concerns about speeding in the area.

The family of the driver of the car involved reached out to KBTX and said the driver’s shoe became loose and got stuck on the pedal and that contributed to the wreck.

