Advertisement

Bryan police investigating crash on Truman Street

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, said police.
Bryan police say the driver of this car failed to control speed on Truman Street, lost control...
Bryan police say the driver of this car failed to control speed on Truman Street, lost control and left the roadway, and struck an Escalade that was parked in the driveway of a home.(Courtesy photo provided to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the driver of a car on Monday afternoon failed to control speed on Truman Street, lost control and left the roadway, and struck an Escalade that was parked in the driveway of a home.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, said police.

Several residents have expressed concerns about speeding in the area.

The family of the driver of the car involved reached out to KBTX and said the driver’s shoe became loose and got stuck on the pedal and that contributed to the wreck.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oralia Fernandez passed away Sunday after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin High...
Calvert mother passes away after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Brazos Valley Monday evening.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired for some, continues until 2am for others
Grimes County theft investigation
Reward offered after thieves steal over $100,000 in vehicles and construction equipment
At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...
Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law
Hail was reported across parts of the Brazos Valley as storms rolled through the area Monday...
YOUR PHOTOS: Strong storms bring hail to parts of the Brazos Valley Monday

Latest News

treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Bryan High Student heads to Hollywood to pursue acting career
College Station has become a destination as many families and future Aggies are in town for the...
Stores see thousands of customers ahead of national invitation tournament
focus at four
Falling oil prices may mean some relief at the pump, but don’t expect a return to normal
Bryan police are investigating shots being fired in a neighborhood Monday night. It happened...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood