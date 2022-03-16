Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Jordan Loop near Leonard Road.
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating shots being fired in a neighborhood Tuesday night.
Our reporter on the scene said it doesn’t appear that anyone is injured.
We’ll update this story when more details are made available.
