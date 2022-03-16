Bryan police responding to shooting on West 17th Street

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of W 17th Street.

Few details are available, but the road is closed and police ask drivers and pedestrians to stay away from the area.

KBTX has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of W 17th Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4CFH7O0xOk — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 16, 2022

