Bryan police responding to shooting on West 17th Street

Few details are available but police said the road is closed.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of W 17th Street.

Few details are available, but the road is closed and police ask drivers and pedestrians to stay away from the area.

KBTX has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

