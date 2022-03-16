Bryan police responding to shooting on West 17th Street
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of W 17th Street.
Few details are available, but the road is closed and police ask drivers and pedestrians to stay away from the area.
KBTX has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.