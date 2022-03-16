Advertisement

Bryan wins 12-6A opener after 6-1 win over Temple

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 15, 2022
BRYAN, Texas -- The Bryan Vikings won their District 12-6A opener thanks to a 6-1 win over Temple Tuesday night at the Viking Athletic Complex.

Left handed pitcher Mason Ruiz kept the Wildcat hitters guessing in the first inning striking out the side, Things didn’t get any better as Ruiz finished with 13 in the game to pick up the win.

With a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning, Kyle Turner drove in a pair of Vikings with a double over the left fielder’s head to make it 3-1.

Bryan will step back on the field as they travel to Belton to take on the Tigers. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

