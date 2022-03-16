Advertisement

City of Madisonville hires new city manager

Fabrice Kabona previously worked for the city of Lancaster in Dallas County
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Madisonville has hired a new city manager. Fabrice Kabona is replacing former City Manager Camilla Viator who retired in October.

Kabona previously worked for the City of Lancaster in Dallas County. He has served in in various roles, including assistant city manager and deputy city manager.

Kabona has been in his new role as the Madisonville city manager for a couple of weeks.

“What I’ve been focusing on these first couple of weeks is getting around the community and meeting as many people as I can,” said Kabona.

“The goal is to listen and learn. I want to make sure what we accomplish here and the projects that we will be working on are reflective of the community’s needs and values,” said Kabona.

Kabona is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and moved to Abilene with his family when he was a teenager. He is a husband and father of two daughters.

The community is invited to attend an open house for a meet and greet. It will be held Friday, April 1 at the Kimbro Center on the square in downtown Madisonville.

