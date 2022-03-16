College Station police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child for months

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Huntsville man was arrested Tuesday by College Station police for repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl that he knew.

Jarvis Martin, 35, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and prohibited sexual conduct.

The survivor told authorities the assaults began last october and she was abused more than 40 times.

Martin’s bond is set at $150,000.

