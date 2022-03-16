A cry for help: Bryan family says sewer line stinking up backyard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family can breathe a little easier this afternoon after officials with the City of Bryan’s public works department made a visit to their home to investigate the source of a sewage spill in their backyard.

Maria Hoffman’s family has called their house in the 800 block of Hudson Street home for over 40 years. However, multiple times a month for the last 10 years Hoffman and her father, Antonio Mosqueda, have had to smell the worst of the worst when entering their backyard.

“Am I frustrated? Yes!,” said Hoffman. “I cannot think of anyone who would want to have this issue in their backyard.”

Hoffman says she’s reached out to the city on multiple occasions but felt her problem hadn’t received the attention it deserved until Wednesday. With warmer temperatures on the forecast, Hoffman is hoping the situation is fixed so her father can enjoy the backyard and the fresh Texas air.

“When it’s 102 degrees, and you’ve got the smell of poop surrounding you, you cannot stand out here,” said Hoffman. “It’s a health hazard.”

KBTX was at Hoffman’s home when city crews arrived to assess the situation and clean up the spill. City officials assured Hoffman they would look into the problem. A sewer line connected to multiple businesses on Martin Luther King Jr. Street is thought to be the source of the problems.

“Today we jetted the line and cleared the blockage and we’ll be going back and reviewing the history on the line. Our compliance team will be getting with the restaurant on the frequency of their grease trap pumping to see how frequent it needs to be,” said Jayson Barfknecht, City of Bryan Public Works Director.

Hoffman says she wants the city to find a more permanent solution to the problem.

“I want the city to look at the sewer pipe and recognize that it needs to be rerouted to Martin Luther King because it cannot maintain a washeteria and a restaurant and the residents here,” said Hoffman.

Barfknecht says the city will look deeper into the problem and come up with a solution that’s best for all parties.

“We can look at that to see what options there may be as far as putting that store on another line. I haven’t done that yet today but that is something we can look at to see where their service may be going,” said Barfknecht.

Hoffman says as a tax-paying citizen, her family deserves the best in city services.

“It’s an easy fix. Spend the money that I’ve invested for the last 40 years of my taxpayer’s money,” said Hoffman. " Reroute the pipe to Martin Luther King and off of my yard.”

Public works officials say its important to remember grease, diapers, paper towels, baby wipes, and other non-toilet paper products do not break down like toilet paper, and can clog sanitary sewer systems.

