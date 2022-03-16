Emergency crews respond to natural gas leak in College Station
The College Station Fire Department says a line in a construction area was accidentally hit Tuesday evening.
Mar. 15, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The leak has been stopped and the area is being opened back up to the public.
Previous story:
Firefighters and police are on the scene of a natural gas leak in College Station at FM 2818 and Holleman Drive.
ATMOS is on the scene and the line should be cut off soon.
At the intersection, the entrance into the 7-Eleven store has been closed.
No injuries are reported.
