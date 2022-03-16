Emergency crews respond to natural gas leak in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The leak has been stopped and the area is being opened back up to the public.

Previous story:

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a natural gas leak in College Station at FM 2818 and Holleman Drive.

The College Station Fire Department says a line in a construction area was accidentally hit Tuesday evening.

ATMOS is on the scene and the line should be cut off soon.

At the intersection, the entrance into the 7-Eleven store has been closed.

No injuries are reported.

