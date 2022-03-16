Gomez Returns as Aggie Volleyball’s Volunteer Assistant Coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M volleyball libero Camila Gomez returns to Aggieland to serve as the team’s volunteer assistant coach starting this spring, head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn announced on Wednesday.

“We’re ecstatic to have Camila back in Aggieland,” Kuhn said. “She had such an impact as a player here, and now she comes back with even more life experiences to share with the team. Camila’s mentorship is going to be good for our players.”

The Cali, Colombia, native played one season at Texas A&M, starting in all 31 matches for the Aggies in 2019. For her success on the court, Gomez was placed on the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association South All-Region Team. She holds the record for digs (23) in a three-set match, while her 470 digs in 2019 rank fifth in program history in a single season.

Most recently, Gomez won a silver medal with the Colombia women’s national team at the 2021 Women’s South American Volleyball Championship, qualifying for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships this fall.

“I’m extremely happy to be back home in Aggieland,” Gomez said. “I loved every single thing about this place when I was a student-athlete, and it is such an honor and privilege to be able to help and learn from my former coaches.”

