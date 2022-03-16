Median, crosswalk project coming to Downtown Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is working with TxDOT on a new crosswalk and safety project for the downtown area.

At the end of the month, work will start on Highway 105/Washington Avenue to create a median turn lane. The second phase of the project includes a new crosswalk at Farquhar Street.

”We’re just seeing a lot of growth in Navasota and it’s just really important that we put some measures in place for people to wander downtown more. And so TxDOT has been really helpful with us and has decided to come on in and help us with this project, which is on 105 and Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota,” said Bobbie Ullrich, Navasota Marketing and Communications Director.

That work is expected to take eight to 12 weeks to finish. Construction will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., starting on March 28.

