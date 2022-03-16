Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County; all lanes of Hwy 6 closed near OSR

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A portion of Highway 6 is closed following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near OSR.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is at a stop near the Travel Stop gas station and the area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Authorities are asking people to find an alternate route. They are currently closing all lanes so authorities can land a medical helicopter in the area.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating shots being fired in a neighborhood Monday night. It happened...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
A construction crew doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy was working near Legacy Lane and...
Construction crew hits natural gas line in College Station
Some business owners on Northgate say they’ve noticed that increased police presence around the...
Police reports cite recent uptick in gang activity in Northgate area
Highway 249 in Grimes County/ Todd Mission.
Officials say new highway, out of town repeat offenders contributing to crime increase
Oralia Fernandez passed away Sunday after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin High...
Calvert mother passes away after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin

Latest News

Highway 6 crash near OSR
Medical helicopter lands at Hwy 6 crash near OSR
3/16
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 3/16
J.J. Ramirez, a former gang member and founder of S.O.S. Ministries, says the landscape for...
Former gang member describes changing landscape of gang activity
A look at the construction progress at Travis Bryan Midtown Park.
An inside look at new Legends Event Center at Bryan’s Midtown Park