Multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County; all lanes of Hwy 6 closed near OSR

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A portion of Highway 6 is closed following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near OSR.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is at a stop near the Travel Stop gas station and the area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Authorities are asking people to find an alternate route. They are currently closing all lanes so authorities can land a medical helicopter in the area.

