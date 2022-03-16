Advertisement

New details released in November College Station murder-suicide at area motel

(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New details have been released in a murder-suicide investigation that happened at a College Station Motel.

In November, 81-year-old Edgar Louis Hoch Jr. from Texas and 85-year-old Susan Love Droste from South Carolina were found dead in a room on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway.

Autopsy results obtained by KBTX show that Droste was shot three times in the head while Hoch turned the gun on himself.

Justice of the Peace Rick Hill said investigators believe the homicide happened while the woman was sleeping. Investigators say the two were in a relationship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

