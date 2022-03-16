Signee Solomon Washington Named Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year

CHICAGO – Texas A&M men’s basketball signee Solomon Washington was named the Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

Washington led the George Washington Carver Collegiate Academy to a 33-5 record and a Class 4A state championship. Washington averaged 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 steals per game this season. The New Orleans native recorded 23 double-doubles, including a 14-point, 20-rebound performance in the state championship game in which he also had nine assists and six blocks.

A two-time first team all-state selection, he amassed 1,642 points and 1,435 rebounds in his career.

Washington has maintained a 3.05 GPA in the classroom, and has volunteered locally with Thrive New Orleans and as a youth camp counselor.

