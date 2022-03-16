SNEAK PEEK: See inside The Queen Theatre ahead of it’s reopening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The newly renovated Queen Theatre officially opens to the public on March 17 and will feature new amenities and state-of-the-art technology, providing guests a full-service and posh movie-watching experience.

Inside The Queen Theatre, affectionately known by many as “The Crown Jewel” of Downtown Bryan, guests can find reclining leather seats, VIP areas, a full-service kitchen and bar, and lounge areas.

Mark Schulman, who owns Entertainment Property Management Consulting which is managing The Queen for the City of Bryan, says he is excited to see the Queen reopening.

“We are extremely excited. Obviously, it’s tied to our family history. My grandmother built this place in November of 1939,” said Schulman. “Being asked to come in and help the City of Bryan taking what the Downtown Bryan Association and so many people did to help revitalize the Queen from 2010 to 2018 is very special.”

With the reopening, guests will be able to enjoy a whole host of movies.

“You are going to have the gauntlet,” said Schulman. “You are going to have first-run movies. You are going to have specialty programming films. You are going to have classic films. You are going to have art films. We have no limit. We can show basically whatever we want to show at The Queen at a very high level of entertainment value.”

The first and third Thursdays of each month will be “Throwback Thursday,” according to Schulman. On these days during specific times, classic films and special programs will be shown with proceeds going towards the Twin City Mission.

While enjoying a movie, guests can sit back and relax and enjoy a beverage or meal through The Crown Bar and Billy’s Grille & Bar.

To view the menu at Billy’s Grille & Bar, click here. To view the menu at The Crown Bar, click here.

To order during films, guests will order through their phones, according to Schulman.

The Queen Theatre will be open to the public on Thursday with the screening of “The Batman,” click here to purchase tickets.

