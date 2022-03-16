Spring storm season has begun. Here’s the next two systems to monitor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday evening’s severe weather officially kicked off the spring storm season for the Brazos Valley. While noisy for many, some endured hail up the size of quarters and half dollars, while others dealt with wind gusts exceeding 50-60mph at times. Two new storm systems are in the forecast over the next seven days. Both could bring severe weather to or near the area.

THURSDAY

St. Patrick’s Day is expected to start with a sky full of sunshine across the Brazos Valley. Meanwhile, the next weather maker to impact Texas will greet the sunrise approaching the Panhandle of the state. Through the morning hours, low-level cloud cover will be pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico via Corpus Christi to San Antonio. As this upper-level low begins moving east, that thick overcast is expected to sweep into the area from the west to east by mid-afternoon.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected to form just outside of the Brazos Valley Thursday - Friday morning (KBTX)

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the outlook for severe weather in parts of Texas and Louisiana to a 2 out of 5 risk Thursday afternoon/evening through 7 a.m. Friday. That risk for scattered severe storms -- mainly of the variety with the potential for large hail -- comes near the eastern side of the area but falls just outside of Houston, Trinity, and San Jacinto Counties. As of Tuesday’s update, the Brazos Valley was not included in this outlook.

Scattered storms capable of large hail are anticipated to form just north and northeast of the Brazos Valley Thursday evening (KBTX)

Scattered showers are anticipated to come together (30%) and sweep south to north between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. These showers will be the building blocks for thunderstorms just north and northeast of the immediate area. While severe weather may materialize nearby and an odd rumble of thunder is not ruled out, impactful weather should skip the Brazos Valley.

As the next Pacific cold front -- bringing mild and drier air -- reaches us in the pre-sunrise hours of Friday, a quick round of scattered rain or isolated thunder rumbles will be possible (20%) between midnight and 4 a.m. Severe weather is not anticipated here either.

MONDAY THROUGH PRE-SUNRISE TUESDAY

An outlook for severe weather seven days out is fairly rare by the Storm Prediction Center. However, signals are strong enough that strong-to-severe thunderstorms are to be expected that the agency has placed the outlook over much of Central, South, Southeast, and North Texas. This includes the entire Brazos Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed an outlook for potential severe weather over the Brazos Valley for Monday, March 21st (KBTX)

The current outlook is for a 15% chance for severe weather, meaning it is “possible.” The exact details, timing, and types of storms are too far out to nail down yet, but the agency notes that “all types of severe weather will be possible across Texas.” Here are the complete details from the agency:

As the upper trough shifts into the central/southern Plains Day 7/Monday, severe weather risk will increase. While fairly substantial differences exist in the various models, regarding theevolution of the upper system -- and thus the details of the surface pattern, it appears likely that returning, a fairly well-modified Gulf mixed layer will advance inland across the eastern half of Texas. Afternoon heating -- beneath steepening lapse rates aloft -- will likely support scattered storm development across a substantial portion of eastern Texas, and possibly portions of adjacent Oklahoma/Arkansas/Louisiana. Easterly/southeasterly low-level flow on the backside of the surface high shifting into the eastern states, beneath flow veering to southwesterly and increasing substantially in magnitude with height, will likely yield shear favorable for supercells across a broad area. As such, an all-hazards severe event -- including potential for tornadoes --= seems fairly likely to result. Therefore, a 15% risk area is being introduced at this time.

For the Brazos Valley, the current outlook calls for isolated storms to form west of the area -- west or along of I-35 -- before congealing into a line of active weather arriving sometime between Monday evening and the pre-sunrise hours of Tuesday. If so, this would constitute more of a damaging wind gust threat, with possible embedded tornado concerns at times.

At this time, this is just a forecast to monitor with plenty of changes and finer details to come over the next week.

