Advertisement

Stores see thousands of customers ahead of national invitation tournament

College Station has become a destination as many families and future Aggies are in town for the...
College Station has become a destination as many families and future Aggies are in town for the national invitation tournament.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost to Tennessee in the SEC tournament, the Aggie pride was still strong as fans looked forward to the National Invitation Tournament opener against Alcorn State University Tuesday. Many fans like Stuart Sanderson, who’s in College Station for spring break, went to The Warehouse at C.C. Creations to buy merch for the game. Sanderson said he’s been an Aggie fan since high school and has ingrained it into his family.

The store’s vice president of retail Mark Munguia said Thursdays through Sundays and holidays like spring break are usually busy times for the store as it sees at least a couple of thousand customers daily. Munguia said numbers seen throughout spring sports aren’t too far off from football season where the store sees 10,000 to 12,000 customers over the course of the gameday weekend. Jake Zamora with Aggieland Outfitters said their locations also see thousands daily during the football season.

As students and families visited The Warehouse at C.C.’s Creations after the team’s loss to Tennessee, Munguia said there hasn’t been a lack in Aggie pride.

“It’s family, it’s a tradition,” Munguia said. “No matter what sport, as I mentioned, or where we are in terms of the standings, there’s still gonna be Aggie fans coming out and supporting the team. Tonight will be no different.”

Sanderson said he’s proud of how far the Aggies came this season, so he wasn’t too disappointed in the Aggies’ loss in the SEC Tournament on March 13.

“Once we got in the SEC Tournament, having a chance to get in and kind of build on success, I think it really says a lot about where they’re headed as a program, so hopefully that’s the truth,” Sanderson said.

Zamora said the same energy was echoed at Aggieland Outfitters as families and future Aggies shopped before the NIT opener.

“We were a little sad but proud of our boys this season,” Zamora said. “I know they played hard. They were tired this weekend, but this is just another opportunity to showcase what we do and get a W.”

The NIT opener against Alcorn State will tip-off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oralia Fernandez passed away Sunday after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin High...
Calvert mother passes away after injuries received by a vehicle near Franklin
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Brazos Valley Monday evening.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired for some, continues until 2am for others
Grimes County theft investigation
Reward offered after thieves steal over $100,000 in vehicles and construction equipment
At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...
Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law
Hail was reported across parts of the Brazos Valley as storms rolled through the area Monday...
YOUR PHOTOS: Strong storms bring hail to parts of the Brazos Valley Monday

Latest News

treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Bryan High Student heads to Hollywood to pursue acting career
focus at four
Falling oil prices may mean some relief at the pump, but don’t expect a return to normal
Bryan police are investigating shots being fired in a neighborhood Monday night. It happened...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Bryan police say the driver of this car failed to control speed on Truman Street, lost control...
Bryan police investigating crash on Truman Street