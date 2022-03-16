Stores see thousands of customers ahead of national invitation tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost to Tennessee in the SEC tournament, the Aggie pride was still strong as fans looked forward to the National Invitation Tournament opener against Alcorn State University Tuesday. Many fans like Stuart Sanderson, who’s in College Station for spring break, went to The Warehouse at C.C. Creations to buy merch for the game. Sanderson said he’s been an Aggie fan since high school and has ingrained it into his family.

The store’s vice president of retail Mark Munguia said Thursdays through Sundays and holidays like spring break are usually busy times for the store as it sees at least a couple of thousand customers daily. Munguia said numbers seen throughout spring sports aren’t too far off from football season where the store sees 10,000 to 12,000 customers over the course of the gameday weekend. Jake Zamora with Aggieland Outfitters said their locations also see thousands daily during the football season.

As students and families visited The Warehouse at C.C.’s Creations after the team’s loss to Tennessee, Munguia said there hasn’t been a lack in Aggie pride.

“It’s family, it’s a tradition,” Munguia said. “No matter what sport, as I mentioned, or where we are in terms of the standings, there’s still gonna be Aggie fans coming out and supporting the team. Tonight will be no different.”

Sanderson said he’s proud of how far the Aggies came this season, so he wasn’t too disappointed in the Aggies’ loss in the SEC Tournament on March 13.

“Once we got in the SEC Tournament, having a chance to get in and kind of build on success, I think it really says a lot about where they’re headed as a program, so hopefully that’s the truth,” Sanderson said.

Zamora said the same energy was echoed at Aggieland Outfitters as families and future Aggies shopped before the NIT opener.

“We were a little sad but proud of our boys this season,” Zamora said. “I know they played hard. They were tired this weekend, but this is just another opportunity to showcase what we do and get a W.”

The NIT opener against Alcorn State will tip-off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

