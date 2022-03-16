Texas A&M’s AMPLIFY Local Exchange Connects Student-Athletes with Businesses

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Through its partnership with INFLCR, Texas A&M Athletics has launched its AMPLIFY Local Exchange program to the public to expand its ongoing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program for its student-athletes.

AMPLIFY Local Exchange, a free service to both student-athletes and businesses, will provide a customized portal where businesses and student-athletes can communicate, negotiate and enter NIL transactions.”We are always seeking avenues to enhance the student-athlete experience at Texas A&M and assist them with maximizing their Name, Image and Likeness opportunities,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Our partnership with INFLCR and the implementation of the AMPLIFY Local Exchange provides a streamlined platform for student-athletes and interested businesses to connect directly that is both compliant and transparent. We have 100% participation from our eligible student-athletes with Local Exchange and it’s never been easier for businesses and the Aggie Network to connect with them for NIL opportunities.”

INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale added, “Texas A&M has been at the forefront of NIL thanks to Ross Bjork and his incredible staff. The Aggies score NIL home runs time and time again, with the latest one being full student-athlete adoption of their AMPLIFY Exchange. It is no surprise that Texas A&M is an NIL powerhouse and now that they’re armed with a Local Exchange platform on top of every other resource INFLCR offers, Aggie student-athletes will see major NIL growth.”

The AMPLIFY Local Exchange is a student-athlete NIL business registry, custom-designed for businesses, donors, former students, and any other interested NIL dollars wishing to connect with Texas A&M student athletes. Registered businesses can search, filter and initiate conversations with Texas A&M student-athletes to discuss an NIL deal.

Once the NIL deal between a registered business and the respective Texas A&M student-athlete is completed, the business will use the AMPLIFY Local Exchange to create a transaction that will produce a direct payment to the student-athlete (without any transaction fee) and automate a disclosure to the Texas A&M INFLCR Verified Compliance Ledger.

Texas A&M and INFLCR will not be involved in any student-athlete NIL deals. All transactions within the AMPLIFY Local Exchange are consolidated into one 1099 form at the end of the year for easier tax reporting purposes for registered businesses and athletes.

Texas A&M’s AMPLIFY Local Exchange expands on existing programming that provides Texas A&M student-athletes with best-in-class education and resources related to personal branding, networking, finance, media training and more. Specific programs and topics include:

· Building Your Digital Brand

· Financial workshops

· Effective Networking

· Evaluating Job Opportunities and Negotiating Offers

· Mock Job Interviews

· Understanding the Aggie Network and Lettermen’s Association

· Social Media Audit and Analysis

· INFLCR Best Practices

· Creating Custom Content for Your Brand

