Texas A&M’s Perego Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Giulio Perego of the Texas A&M men’s tennis team was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after posting four singles wins and a pair of doubles victories, announced Wednesday by the league office.

“Giulio has consistently gotten better and tougher this spring,” Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton said. “He is beginning to understand what it takes to be a good player and I really like the trajectory that he is on.”

Perego opened the week with a three-set victory over Chih Chi Huang of Texas before ripping off three straight set victories. In league matches, the Milan, Italy native bested Jeremie Casabon of Vanderbilt and Gregor Ramskogler of Mississippi State to help the Aggies improve to 3-0 in conference play. Perego also posted a 6-0, 6-1 win against Daniel Morozov of Abilene Christian.

In doubles play, Perego partnered with Raphael Perot to post a 2-0 mark on the week. The Maroon & White duo topped Juan Jos Rodriguez and Daniel Sancho Arbizu of Lamar, 6-4, and dominated Mississippi State’s Alberto Colas and Carles Hernandez, 6-0.

The Freshman of the Week nod was the first for Perego and the first for an Aggie this spring.

Perego and the Aggies hit the road for the first time since Feb. 25, traveling to Lexington for a Sunday showdown with No. 12 Kentucky at noon (CT). at the Boone Tennis Complex.

