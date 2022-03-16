Toyotas targeted in catalytic converter thefts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan resident will have to pay thousands of dollars to replace four of her Toyota Tundra catalytic converters. Maggie Jones is one of many whose Toyotas have been targeted this year in Bryan-College Station. Jones thought this would never happen to her.

“Mine is an ‘07, and she’s got a really rough-looking body on her, which a lot of people know of,” Jones said.

Jones said her converters were taken the last week of February around 3 a.m. She believes it was that time because she heard her neighbor’s dog barking continuously. It wasn’t until she got in her car the next morning to head to work that she noticed she had been a victim.

The truck made strange noises after cranking it up.

“I’m not able to afford to replace them, so they’re very expensive,” Jones said. “They’re running almost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 a piece.”

The Bryan Police Department reported 28 catalytic converters thefts in 2022 with 11 of those being Toyotas. A majority of the 85 catalytic converter thefts reported by the College Station Police Department have been Toyotas. Tristen Lopez, College Station Police Department’s public information officer, said thieves are going after rare metals in the converters. Lopez said many of the targeted Toyotas seem to be pick-up trucks and SUVs because they’re easier to get under.

“The thieves aren’t getting as much money for selling them as what it costs victims of this theft to replace them,” Lopez said.

Most of the cars targeted in College Station include Toyotas, Mitsubishis, Hondas and Fords, according to Lopez. He suggests parking in a secured, well-lit and populated area if a garage isn’t accessible. Lopez said it’s also important to report any suspicious activities.

“We’d rather err on the side of safety than have a missed opportunity of catching somebody and putting an end to at least some of this,” Lopez said.

