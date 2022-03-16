Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H brings home big wins from Houston Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Brazos County 4-H on their success at the Houston Rodeo!

They competed in the Houston Livestock Show Food Challenge Contest and did a clean sweep.

The Junior Team won 1st place out of 40 teams. The team included Caitlin Smith, Carson Dodd, and Mark McGarr

The Senior Team won 1st place out of 32 teams. Taylor Colvin, Lauren Cottrell, Becca Catlin, and Delayna Hold made up the team.

They each won a knife set and an air fryer oven!

