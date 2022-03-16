Treat of the Day: Bryan High Student heads to Hollywood to pursue acting career
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Good luck to Bryan High School student Asher Hinton who is headed to Hollywood to pursue his dream.
Last summer Hinton auditioned for LA talent agents and was eventually signed! Before heading to California, he received one last hug from his choir family.
The 10th grader recently starred as Sebastian in Bryan High’s production of The Little Mermaid.
